Unplanned expansion destroys decade-old stream in Baramulla

Baramulla: Kander Naar, once a fresh water stream that ran through the heart of Baramulla’s old town has been turned into a garbage dump as dozens of new residential houses have come up on either side of it over the last three decades.

Originating from the lap of nearby hills and initially running through apple orchards, this stream was once the lifeline of the town’s people.

Recalling its beautiful past, residents say they feel sorry for its destruction. “There was a time when most households in the town did not have bathrooms. People irrespective of their profession or social status, would come here to take a bath. For women, Kander Naar was a favourite place for washing clothes,” said Muhammad Ashraf Mir of old town.