Unplanned expansion destroys decade-old stream in Baramulla

Baramulla: Kander Naar, once a fresh water stream that ran through the heart of Baramulla’s old town has been turned into a garbage dump as dozens of new residential houses have come up on either side of it over the last three decades.
Originating from the lap of nearby hills and initially running through apple orchards, this stream was once the lifeline of the town’s people.
Recalling its beautiful past, residents say they feel sorry for its destruction. “There was a time when most households in the town did not have bathrooms. People irrespective of their profession or social status, would come here to take a bath. For women, Kander Naar was a favourite place for washing clothes,” said Muhammad Ashraf Mir of old town.
At several places, there were pavements made of flat stone meant for praying and relaxing. It had been sort of a picnic spot for people.
Over the years, as the population increased, the apple orchards on either side of it got converted into residential colonies changing the entire landscape of the area. All the garbage that came out of nearby houses got dumped into it blocking it forever and eventually drying up the stream.
“It feels painful that a place where people would come to refresh themselves has become a nuisance because of the garbage that is thrown in it. The administration has failed to perform its duty by not providing the residents an alternative and also not cleaning it on regular intervals. It feels ironic that a stream that people drank water from has become a source of many deadly diseases,” said Abdul Qayoom Ganie, a resident of Suhail Colony.