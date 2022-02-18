Unscheduled power cuts irk Ramban residents

Ramban, Feb 18 : Residents of various towns and rural areas of district Ramban have been complaining about unscheduled power cuts for the last few weeks. The officials of Jammu Power Development Corporation (JPDCL ) on the other hand said the problem is due to overloading on the system.
Several far flung areas like Sumbar, Kadma, Chabaa Ganoteh Neel Pogal Paristan Alinbass ,Kabhi Gandhari , Tangar, Thatarka ,Khari have to face unscheduled long duration power cuts especially during morning and night hours.
Consumers said the power cuts have been common ever since the winter session started.
The power demand during the ongoing winter in the district has increased, said the engineers of JPDCL from the district.
Engineers and the field staff of PDD said that the reason for the power failure in towns and rural areas is due to overloaded transformers, ill equipped transmission and supply lines, power pilferage and poor maintenance . They say such things result in regular tripping and technical faults.
They further said that the situation gets worse due to inadequate staff on ground and hilly terrain The residents of adjoining areas of Ramban town have also been complaining about erratic power cuts and breakdowns.
Executive Engineer Jammu Power Development Corporation Batote was not available for his comments.