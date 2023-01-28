Unscheduled power cuts irk Sopore residents

Locals expressed strong resentment against PDD for failing to provide scheduled power supply to their localities in this bone chilling cold winter.

The residents of various localities including Arampora, Mahrajpora, Aadipora, Noor bagh, jamiaQadeem, Amargrah, Saidpora, brathkalan, and other nearby areas of this north Kashmir town alleged that they are reeling under hours of power cuts daily and despite repeated requests to the PDD department no attention was provided towards their plight.