Unstable Pakistan dangerous for us: Farooq Abdullah

"An unstable Pakistan is dangerous for us. We need a stable Pakistan which is essential for peace in the sub-continent... We would wish that country well. It's our neighbour and we hope something better will come and people will have a peaceful life," Farooq Abdullah, a former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said. He hoped that Imran Khan is safe and is released before the general elections in Pakistan.

Farooq Abdullah said Pakistan has seen assassinations of its top leaders