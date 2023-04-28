Untitled Apr 29, 2023 02:55 amChairperson NCW takes stock of legal support, assistance to women in Kupwara

On reaching Kupwara, the chairperson paid a visit to SAKHI One Stop Centre at Geerhati in Zangli area of Kupwara district and inspected the office and other facilities of the center, and took stock of legal support, emergency response and rescue service, assistance to women and social counseling being provided to women. She also interacted with domestic violence-affected women and specially-abled persons.

Chairperson also inspected the stalls set up by ICDS. The Chairperson was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Dr. Doifode. Sagar Dattatray; SSP Kupwara, Yougal Manhas; SP Handwara, Sheema Nabi Qasba; MD Mission Shakti, Harvinder Kour and Senior Research officer National Commission for Women, Ashutosh Pandey.