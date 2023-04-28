Untitled Apr 29, 2023 02:55 amChairperson NCW takes stock of legal support, assistance to women in Kupwara

Kupwara, Apr 28: Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW), Rekha Sharma today visited frontier district Kupwara to review the empowerment of women and women-friendly schemes in the district.
On reaching Kupwara, the chairperson paid a visit to SAKHI One Stop Centre at Geerhati in Zangli area of Kupwara district and inspected the office and other facilities of the center, and took stock of legal support, emergency response and rescue service, assistance to women and social counseling being provided to women. She also interacted with domestic violence-affected women and specially-abled persons.
Chairperson also inspected the stalls set up by ICDS. The Chairperson was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Dr. Doifode. Sagar Dattatray; SSP Kupwara, Yougal Manhas; SP Handwara, Sheema Nabi Qasba; MD Mission Shakti, Harvinder Kour and Senior Research officer National Commission for Women, Ashutosh Pandey.
Later, the Chairperson convened a meeting of the concerned officers at the Mini Meeting Hall of the DC office Complex.
The Chairperson NCW took a detailed review of various schemes related to the empowerment of women.
Addressing the meeting the Chairperson asked women to come forward to take benefit of women-friendly schemes of the Government of India. She emphasized that women have to lead from the front in every sphere of life.
The Chairperson complimented the District Administration Kupwara for showing good progress in the empowerment of women.
She assured Deputy Commissioner Kupwara regarding all possible support from the National Commission for Women.