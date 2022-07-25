Untitled Jul 26, 2022 05:00 am

It expressed concern over the treatment met with the pensioners and employees in J&K with regard to the settlement, disbursement in their dues viz pensions, gratuity and General Provident Fund (GPF) which has compounded the problems of pensioners as well as in service employees than to ease them.

In a statement , Chairman Forum Abdul Qayoom Wani expressed anguish over the treatment to pensioners for last one year rendering them penny less by not settling the cases of their pensions and payment of gratuity.