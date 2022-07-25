Untitled Jul 26, 2022 05:00 am

Srinagar, July 25: Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum (JKCSF) has decried delay in settlement of pension cases of pensioners and General Provident Fund (GPF) of employees.
It expressed concern over the treatment met with the pensioners and employees in J&K with regard to the settlement, disbursement in their dues viz pensions, gratuity and General Provident Fund (GPF) which has compounded the problems of pensioners as well as in service employees than to ease them.
In a statement , Chairman Forum Abdul Qayoom Wani expressed anguish over the treatment to pensioners for last one year rendering them penny less by not settling the cases of their pensions and payment of gratuity.
" he pension cases for those employees who retired from service for last one year or so are in stagnation and the pensioners are wandering from pillar to post but nobody is there to address the grievance. This amount of pension and gratuity is employees earned money which he keeps with government and if the employee does not get it even after retirement properly then what is the benefit of keeping it in such a saving that causes trouble than ease," Wani said
Forum said many delegations of employees met the chairman asking him to raise their issue of GPF stagnation cases in different treasuries pending for payment for months together.