Drug peddler arrested in Baramulla | Contraband substance recovered

A police party of Police Station Boniyar headed by SHO PS Boniyar under the supervision of SDPO Uri at a checkpoint established at Warikhah Boniyar intercepted a person identified as Tanveer Ahmad Sheikh resident of Girdnawa Nowshera. During search, 31 grams of contraband Charas like substance was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Boniyar and investigation has been initiated.