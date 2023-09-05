Drug peddler arrested in Baramulla | Contraband substance recovered

Baramulla, Sep 5: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested drug peddler in Baramulla and recovered contraband substances from his possession.
A police party of Police Station Boniyar headed by SHO PS Boniyar under the supervision of SDPO Uri at a checkpoint established at Warikhah Boniyar intercepted a person identified as Tanveer Ahmad Sheikh resident of Girdnawa Nowshera. During search, 31 grams of contraband Charas like substance was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.
Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Boniyar and investigation has been initiated.
“We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law,” police said.