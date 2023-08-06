UP ATS arrests HM terrorist in Anantnag

Srinagar, Aug 6: Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad has arrested Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist from Anantnag district of south Kashmir for his alleged terror links.
The ATS identified the man as Firdaus Ahmad Dar, of Anantnag district. “His name cropped up during questioning of another man allegedly associated with Hizbul Mujahideen identified as Ahmad Raza, who was arrested on Thursday after it was found that he was allegedly in touch with Pakistani terror and Hizbul Mujahideen handlers,” a statement by UP ATS said.
“In an inter-state operation, officers of the ATS traveled to Anantnag and arrested Dar, after getting assistance from the local police. Dar was arrested on Friday and has been brought on transit remand to Uttar Pradesh.”
It said that he underwent a medical examination after which he was presented in a local court, which granted the ATS transit remand of the accused.