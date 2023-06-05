Up by 20 positions, KU ranks 33rd in all-India ranking of universities under NIRF-2023

Srinagar, June 5: In a significant development Monday, the University of Kashmir has ranked 33rd among universities in the country assessed under the National Institutional Ranking Framework-2023, the results of which were announced by the Union Education Ministry in New Delhi today.

From Rank 53 in the 2022 NIRF ranking among universities, the University of Kashmir has gone up by 20 notches in the current year’s ranking, figuring at rank 33 with a point score of 53.08 as against the point score of 48.27 in the previous year.

The KU’s rank among overall institutions assessed under NIRF—including universities, colleges, engineering, technology and management institutions, research and pharmacy institutions etc—in this year’s NIRF is 58 (at point score of 50.77) as against the previous year’s overall rank of 84 (at point score of 45.98). Notably, KU is the only university from the Jammu and Kashmir UT figuring in the overall category of 100 top institutions (all institutions assessed) under NIRF.