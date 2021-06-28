UP girl dead, sister injured after falling into rivulet while taking selfie in Budgam

Srinagar, June 28: A 14-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh died and her sister was injured after they slipped and fell into Shaliganga rivulet in Khansahib area while reportedly taking a selfie.

Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that the siblings— Aroohi Moriya, 14 and Anmol Singh, 26, daughters of Ramesh Singh from Lucknow city of UP—were clicking a selfie when they slipped and fell into the water body.

The duo was on a picnic to Doodpathri, a meadow in the central Kashmir district, and had halted at the spot for sightseeing.