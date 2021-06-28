UP girl dead, sister injured after falling into rivulet while taking selfie in Budgam

Srinagar, June 28: A 14-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh died and her sister was injured after they slipped and fell into Shaliganga rivulet in Khansahib area while reportedly taking a selfie.
Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that the siblings— Aroohi Moriya, 14 and Anmol Singh, 26, daughters of Ramesh Singh from Lucknow city of UP—were clicking a selfie when they slipped and fell into the water body.
The duo was on a picnic to Doodpathri, a meadow in the central Kashmir district, and had halted at the spot for sightseeing.
Aroohi died on the spot while her sister suffered injuries and was shifted to Sub District Hospital Khansahib, an official said.
The deceased's body was also shifted to SDH Khansahib for medical formalities, they added.