UP man arrested in Jammu

According to police, the arrested man, identified as Mohammed Anas, a resident of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, was suspected to have conducted recce of vital installations in the area and shared the feed with his handlers across the border.

According to SSP Jammu ChandanKohli, he was in touch with handlers across the border. His mobiles were being scrutinised to know the details of feed he had shared with his mentors across the border, he said.

A case FIR number 278/2021 under Sections 120-B/121 RPC and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) was registered against him and further investigation was initiated, the police said.