UP resident shot at, injured in south Kashmir’s Pulwama

Srinagar, March 19: Militants shot at and injured a non-local in the Arihal area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday evening, officials said.
They said that the gunmen fired upon a non-local, leaving him injured.
A resident of Bijnor UP, the injured was shifted to a hospital, they said.
A police officer confirmed to GNS that militants fired upon the non local. He said that a case has been registered and area cordoned off.
The injured was reportedly working as a carpenter in the valley.