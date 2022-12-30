UP tourist dies, seven receive injuries as vehicle rolls down gorge in Qazigund

Qazigund, Dec 30: A woman tourist died and seven other persons were injured in a road accident near Zig Post in Qazigund area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday.
Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that a vehicle coming from Jammu towards Srinagar rolled down into a deep gorge near Zig Post.
He said in the incident a tourist from UP died, while 7 others were injured and they were shifted to Qazigund and Verinag hospitals.
He identified the tourist as Sheeba Iraqi wife of Atuqullah of Lucknow UP.