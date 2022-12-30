Kashmir

UP tourist dies, seven receive injuries as vehicle rolls down gorge in Qazigund

The injured have been shifted to Qazigund and Verinag hospitals
Vehicle rolls down gorge in Qazigund
Vehicle rolls down gorge in Qazigund
GK Web Desk

Qazigund, Dec 30: A woman tourist died and seven other persons were injured in a road accident near Zig Post in Qazigund area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday. 

Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that a vehicle coming from Jammu towards Srinagar rolled down into a deep gorge near Zig Post. 

He said in the incident a tourist from UP died, while 7 others were injured and they were shifted to Qazigund and Verinag hospitals. 

He identified the tourist as Sheeba Iraqi wife of Atuqullah of Lucknow UP. 

Accident

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com