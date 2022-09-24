UP vendor arrested after video shows him kneading dough with feet in Budgam

Srinagar Sept 24: Police on Saturday arrested a lotus stem fritters-cum-tea stall vendor after a video went viral showing him making snacks by kneading the flour dough with feet in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.
A police spokesman identified the accused as Imran Hussain Halwayi son of Mehboob Hussain Halwayi resident of Rehadu Uttar Pradesh, at present Imran Hotel Ompora Budgam.
The unit was sealed soon after the video surfaced on social media, police said.
A case FIR number 334/2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Budgam and investigation into the matter is going on.