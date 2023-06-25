UP woman among two persons found dead in Kulgam

Kulgam, Jun 25: Two persons including a non-local woman were found dead under mysterious circumstances in two seperate places in South Kashmir's Kulgam district, an official said on Sunday.

Quoting the official, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that a man identified as Fayaz Ahmad Lone, son of Mohammad Abdullah of Khokharhama Kulgam was found dead in an orchard at village Gassirana.

He said that the motorcycle bearing registration number JK18C-7233 and a bottle suspected to be containing poison was also recovered from the spot.