Upgradation of Khellani tunnel to open doors for development: Tarun Chugh

Jammu, Sep 4: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh Monday welcomed the decision of the Modi government to upgrade the Khellani tunnel, which, he said, would open new avenues of development and progress in the region.
Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Roads & Highways, Nitin Gadkari for announcing upgradation of Khellani tunnel, Chugh said it would pave the way for employment opportunities to the local population besides it would give a boost to tourism in the area.
It is pertinent to mention that Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced upgradation of Khellani tunnel into 2-lane structure. “Uni-directional Khellani tunnel in Doda district is being upgraded into a two-lane structure on NH-244. It is part of Sudh Mahadev-Goha-Khellani-Chatroo-Khanabal which will serve as an alternate highway to Batote-Kishtwar,” Union Minister for Roads and Highways, Nitin Gadkari had announced.
According to experts, it will shorten the distance between Doda and Kishtwar by 30 kilometers. The project spans 2.419 kilometers and falls within package 3. The cost of the project will be over Rs 431 Cr.
The project is set to be completed this year.
Chugh expressed gratitude to the Union Minister, adding, “Post abrogation of Article 370 the entire J&K has witnessed a dawn of peace, prosperity and development.”
He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP government was committed to bring incredible changes in J&K and its people and would leave no stone unturned to uplift the local economy.