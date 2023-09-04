Upgradation of Khellani tunnel to open doors for development: Tarun Chugh

According to experts, it will shorten the distance between Doda and Kishtwar by 30 kilometers. The project spans 2.419 kilometers and falls within package 3. The cost of the project will be over Rs 431 Cr.

The project is set to be completed this year.

Chugh expressed gratitude to the Union Minister, adding, “Post abrogation of Article 370 the entire J&K has witnessed a dawn of peace, prosperity and development.”

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP government was committed to bring incredible changes in J&K and its people and would leave no stone unturned to uplift the local economy.