Uplifting fruit industry need of hour: PC

Srinagar, Feb 14: Peoples Conference (PC) senior vice president and former minister Abdul Gani Vakil Monday said that the fruit industry in Kashmir was on the verge of a collapse as the government had ignored it at the ground level.
A statement of PC issued here said quoted Vakil as saying that the fruit growers in Kashmir were facing acute hardships as the administration had sidelined their demands.
“Although after the abrogation of Article 370, the Government of India made big promises that apple industry in Kashmir will be boosted through special packages but it has remained restricted to statements only,” he said. “ So far, no such package was given to the apple growers.”
Vakil said that the fruit industry had already been badly hit due to COVID
-19, unrest, weather vagaries and the illegal import of Iranian apples but nothing was being done for the upliftment of this vital industry.
“Even in the recent union budget, there was nothing for the distressed fruit growers of Kashmir. Most of the growers are struggling in paying their taxes and loans. The fruit industry, which was once the backbone of J&K’s economy, is presently on the verge of extinction,” Vakil said.