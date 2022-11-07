Upper reaches of Kupwara inaccessible as snowfall closes roads

Kupwara, Nov 7: The higher reaches of Kupwara became inaccessible following heavy snowfall prompting the authorities to stop traffic movement, an official said on Monday.
The official said that the frontier district's higher areas including Z-Gali in Machil, Ferkhian Top in Keran and Sadna Top witnessed 7 to 8 inches deep snowfall following which the district administration suspended vehicular movement on all the roads leading to these areas.
He said that the snowfall caused slippery conditions on the roads leading to upper reaches.
"The traffic has been suspended as a precautionary measure," he said.
He said that traffic would be restored after the improvement in wet weather conditions.
Several other higher reaches including Budnamal, Kumkadi, Bangus valley and Pothwari witnessed snowfall while as heavy rains lashed plain areas of the district.
Meanwhile, the district administration has advised people living in upper reaches 'to not venture outside unnecessarily.'