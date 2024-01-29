Upper reaches of Kupwara inaccessible as snowfall forces closure of roads

Kupwara, Jan 29: The higher reaches of Kupwara have become inaccessible following heavy snowfall as the authorities have suspended traffic movement as a precautionary measure, officials said today.

According to an official of the district administration, several areas in the frontier district, including Z-Gali in Machil, Ferkhian Top in Keran, and Sadna Top, have witnessed significant snow accumulation of 7 to 8 inches. In response to the adverse weather conditions, the district administration has taken the decision to suspend vehicular movement on all roads leading to these areas.

The snowfall has rendered the roads leading to the upper reaches dangerously slippery, necessitating the suspension of traffic for the safety of commuters. The official emphasized that traffic will be restored only after an improvement in the weather conditions, ensuring safer travel conditions for all.

In addition to the snowfall in the upper reaches, several other areas such as Budnamal, Kumkadi, Bangus Valley, and Pothwari have also experienced snowfall, accompanied by heavy rainfall in the plain areas of the district.

As a precautionary measure, the district administration has advised residents living in the upper reaches to refrain from unnecessary outdoor activities until the weather conditions stabilize.