UPSC 2022: 29 Muslim candidates crack merit list

The number of Muslims who have cleared the UPSC exams varies from year to year. In 2022, a total of 29 Muslim candidates cleared the exam, which is about 3 per cent of the total number of successful candidates. This is a slight increase from the previous year when 25 Muslim candidates cleared the exam. Muslim candidates have been doing well in the prestigious exams since 2016. Prior to that, they constituted only 2.5 per cent of the total successful candidates.

Sources in the Minority Affairs Ministry said that there has been a "progressive improvement in the performance of Muslim candidates in the last four years."