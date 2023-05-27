UPSC 2022: 29 Muslim candidates crack merit list

Srinagar, May 27: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) witnessed a three per cent rise in the number of Muslim candidates who cracked the most competitive exam in the country this year.
The number of Muslims who have cleared the UPSC exams varies from year to year. In 2022, a total of 29 Muslim candidates cleared the exam, which is about 3 per cent of the total number of successful candidates. This is a slight increase from the previous year when 25 Muslim candidates cleared the exam. Muslim candidates have been doing well in the prestigious exams since 2016. Prior to that, they constituted only 2.5 per cent of the total successful candidates.
Sources in the Minority Affairs Ministry said that there has been a "progressive improvement in the performance of Muslim candidates in the last four years."
A member of the minority affairs described it as "a big feat because the number used to remain around 2.5 per cent until recently."
Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government increased the budget allocation for minority community candidates appearing in the UPSC exam. The budget for providing free and subsidized coaching for minority candidates was raised from Rs 8 crore to Rs 20 crore in the 2019-2020 budget.
This increase in funding was made under the 'Support for students clearing prelims conducted by UPSC, SSC, State Public Service Commissions etc' scheme. This budget increase reflects the government's efforts to support and empower minority candidates in their UPSC exam preparations.
Despite challenges, there are several Muslim candidates who have successfully cleared the UPSC exams and gone on to have successful careers in the Indian government.
These candidates are an inspiration to other Muslims, and they show that it is possible to overcome challenges and achieve success. The increase in successful Muslim candidates can be attributed to various factors, including awareness, educational initiatives, and the efforts of aspirants from the Muslim community.
This year 13 candidates from Jammu and 3 candidates from Kashmir have qualified for the prestigious exam.