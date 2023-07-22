UPSC inducts 31 JKPS officers into IPS in historic move

Srinagar, July 21: In a historic move, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has approved the induction of 31 Jammu and Kashmir Police Services (JKPS) officers into the Indian Police Services (IPS).
This is the first time in the history of Jammu and Kashmir that such a large number of JKPS officers have been inducted into the IPS simultaneously.
The decision was reportedly made during a crucial meeting held in New Delhi, attended by representatives from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Chief Secretary, and the Director General of Police (DGP).
Originally, 32 JKPS officers from the 1999 batch were scheduled for induction, but one post was reserved for RK Bhat, SSP, who had missed out on induction in a previous meeting due to an ongoing inquiry. Consequently, 31 officers made it through the selection process and are now officially part of the IPS.
Among the inductees are Maqsood-ul-Zaman, Mubassir Latifi Ameer, Shiv Kumar Sharma, Suhail Munawar Mir, Rashmi Wazir, Rajeshwar Singh, Sandeep Wazir, Anita Sharma, Sameer Rekhi, Jatinder Singh Johar, and others from the 1999 batch.