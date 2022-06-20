Urdu poetry collection released

Bandipora: A book on the Urdu poetry collection of Mir Ghulam Rasool Nazki was released during a grand function organised by the literary forum Bandipora on Monday.

Compiled by his son Ayaz Rassol Nazki and Tahir Mehmood Dar, the collection spans some sixty to seventy years, from 1932 to 1998 of Nazki's life and includes some of his already published books of that time.

Moreover, the collection has some of his unpublished work too, which has been collected with great effort, Ayaz Rasool said.