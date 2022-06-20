Urdu poetry collection released
Bandipora: A book on the Urdu poetry collection of Mir Ghulam Rasool Nazki was released during a grand function organised by the literary forum Bandipora on Monday.
Compiled by his son Ayaz Rassol Nazki and Tahir Mehmood Dar, the collection spans some sixty to seventy years, from 1932 to 1998 of Nazki's life and includes some of his already published books of that time.
Moreover, the collection has some of his unpublished work too, which has been collected with great effort, Ayaz Rasool said.
Rasool said, "though Nazki holds the front row among the scholars and poets whenever there is mention of Urdu history, the compilation will help scholars and researchers to find his all the works in one place."
Rassol said that earlier they had released his collection of Kashmiri poetry, and now the latest collection of his Urdu poetry almost completes the publication of all of his works in both languages.
The literary forum Bandipora organised the event in collaboration with Ink publications Pampore at Madar village, the hometown of the poet in Bandipora and as per the organisers, it witnessed the gathering of a galaxy of known poets and scholars.
The chief guest on the occasion was retired Justice Bashir Ahamd Kirmani and other dignitaries who graced the occasion including Moulana Mir Rehmatullah Qasmi, poet Shahnaz Bashir, professor Mohammad Amin Bhat, and Bilal Nazki, Dr Rafiq Masoodi, Ayaz Rasool Nazki, Naeem Akhter and others.