Uri delegation meets Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar,Aug 24: A delegation from Uri today met Apni Party President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari at party headquarters in Srinagar.
The delegation consisting of two Sarpanchs of Halqa Limber (A&B) in north Kashmir’s Boniyar Uri, Abdul Rashid Khan, and Ghulam Qadir Dar, local DDC candidate Tasleem Arif, and a group of respectable citizens from Limber on Wednesday met
The delegation thanked the party president for his efforts to ensure the installation of a mobile tower in Limber, which was a dire requirement for the residents who would suffer due to the lack of communication network in the area, a press note said.
Also, they urged Bukhari to ensure SRTC bus service to the area. They said, “The residents of Limber Boniyar are highly thankful to Apni Party leader for his endeavor to bring these the public issue to the notice of concerned authorities to ensure quick redressal.”
They assured the party leader that people from Uri would be with him in his exertion for well being of the people.
On this occasion Bukhari told the delegation that Apni Party is committed to serving the people in terms of ensuring prosperity and development of J&K, especially in the downtrodden and neglected areas.
He said, “Apni Party is here to work for the peace, prosperity, and development of J&K.” He added, “We have the vision to ensure equitant development to all areas of the UT.”