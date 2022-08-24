Uri delegation meets Altaf Bukhari

The delegation thanked the party president for his efforts to ensure the installation of a mobile tower in Limber, which was a dire requirement for the residents who would suffer due to the lack of communication network in the area, a press note said.

Also, they urged Bukhari to ensure SRTC bus service to the area. They said, “The residents of Limber Boniyar are highly thankful to Apni Party leader for his endeavor to bring these the public issue to the notice of concerned authorities to ensure quick redressal.”