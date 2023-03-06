Uri girl turns passion of calligraphy into her profession

She designs Quranic verses and names of the clients. “Now, I have also started resin art which includes making of handmade key chains, jewellery and bookmarks,” she said.

Najiya said that she is happy that she is serving her own people. “There was no concept of calligraphy at a place like Uri as the place has only witnessed cross-border shelling in the past. I am now trying to fill the lives of the people with some colours,” she said.

She also thanked her school teachers who have taught her the basics of painting. “I have done my basic education from New Era Public School Rajbagh and I am grateful to all those teachers who have helped me to learn the basics of this art,” she said.