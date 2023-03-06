Uri girl turns passion of calligraphy into her profession

Srinagar, Mar 6: Najiya Khawaja, a 20-year-old girl from remote Garkote village of Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district has become the most sought-after calligraphy artist in the border town because of her accomplished work.
She is believed to be the only calligraphy artist from Uri town. A student of psychology at Women College M A Road Srinagar, she has been enthusiastic about painting and sketching since her childhood.
“During my school days, I used to draw sketches and calligraphy and my friends and cousins would encourage me. That’s how I decided to make it to the profession,” she told Greater Kashmir.
“This happened all of sudden and I would call it a blessing from the almighty,” she said.
Najiya is getting orders on a daily basis now. “I get at least ten orders in a day from Uri and other parts of the Valley also through my Instagram handle,” she said.
She is popular on Instagram with the name- thepsychicnejj01.
She designs Quranic verses and names of the clients. “Now, I have also started resin art which includes making of handmade key chains, jewellery and bookmarks,” she said.
Najiya said that she is happy that she is serving her own people. “There was no concept of calligraphy at a place like Uri as the place has only witnessed cross-border shelling in the past. I am now trying to fill the lives of the people with some colours,” she said.
She also thanked her school teachers who have taught her the basics of painting. “I have done my basic education from New Era Public School Rajbagh and I am grateful to all those teachers who have helped me to learn the basics of this art,” she said.
Coming from such a remote place, Najiya has always dreamed of becoming an international calligraphy artist. “If one has the talent, they should prove it likewise. I am also fighting the challenges to be the next level of artist,” she said.
She added that all this was not possible without parents’ support and social media helped her get orders.