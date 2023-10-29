Uri locals seek repair of Lagama-Garkote road

Locals said that the stretch has been in a dilapidated condition for the last many years.

“It has developed huge potholes and needs repair. The commuters are facing bumpy rides on a daily basis,” locals said.

Bashir Ahmad Bhat, a local, said that it has completely become impossible to commute on this road. “The contractor has used sub-standard material for the macadamisation of the road that’s why it gets frequently damaged,” they said.