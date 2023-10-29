Uri locals seek repair of Lagama-Garkote road

Srinagar, Oct 29: Locals of border town Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district have demanded the repair and macadamisation of 7- kilometer Lagama- Garkote road.
Locals said that the stretch has been in a dilapidated condition for the last many years.
“It has developed huge potholes and needs repair. The commuters are facing bumpy rides on a daily basis,” locals said.
Bashir Ahmad Bhat, a local, said that it has completely become impossible to commute on this road. “The contractor has used sub-standard material for the macadamisation of the road that’s why it gets frequently damaged,” they said.
“The PMGSY department is not serious about maintaining this road. Despite taking up this issue with the concerned department a number of times, nothing has been done till date,” locals said.
They have appealed to the Chief Engineer PMGSY Kashmir and Executive Engineer PMGSY Uri to take up this issue on a priority basis.