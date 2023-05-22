Uri man killed as truck hits motorcycle in Srinagar's Pantha Chowk

Srinagar, May 22: A motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a truck in Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar on Monday.
Quoting an official, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the motorcyclist was hit by truck near Balhama area of Srinagar today morning, resulting in grievous injuries to him.
He said soon after the incident, the injured man was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.
He has been identified as Mohammad Sadiq Awan son of Sanaullah Awaan of Salamabad Uri.
Meanwhile, police have taken cognisance of the incident.