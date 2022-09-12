URI MAN’S ELECTROCUTION | HC orders Rs 24 lakh compensation

According to the admitted position, the court said, the victim Nazir Ahmad Khan died on July 24, 2013, because of an electric shock received through an 11,000 KV line attached to the electric transformer installed at Dazan Lachpora, Uri.

“If the government can escape liability to pay compensation to the victim’s family by simply projecting that the matter involves ‘disputed questions of fact’, the court responds to it in negative,” the court said. “The respondents being the managers of the electric supply of the area were duty-bound in law to ensure that the requisite measures were in place to prevent the leakage, loss of such energy or to see that the wire snapped would not remain live on the road to endanger the lives of the people.”

The court said that it would not suffice for the government to say that an individual indulged in siphoning or fiddling or any other mischief which resulted in his death.

While the court pointed out that such mischief was to be prevented by the managers of the electric supply by installing the necessary devices at the spots where the electric transformers were placed, it reiterated that the government was duty bound to take extra care to prevent the mishaps.

The court said that a mechanism needs to be evolved that would not only detect but prevent any mischief that might be resorted to illegally by any individual.