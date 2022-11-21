Uri resident found dead in Baramulla bus stand: Officials

Baramulla, Nov 21: The dead dody of a man from Uri was found in a bus stand in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday afternoon, officials said.
Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the body was spotted by locals in the bus stand and soon they informed the police.
The deceased was identified as Momdin Shangoo, a resident of Salamabad village of Uri tehsil.
"The police has started probe as the body was shifted to Government Medical College, Baramulla for medico-legal formalities," he said.