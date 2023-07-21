Uri residents demand restoration of blocked road

Baramulla, July 21: The residents of upper reaches in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district have urged the Baramulla district administration to restore the Thajal-Churanda road link which according to them is closed for last four months.
The aggravated residents said that following the continuous closure of the road link scores of locals here are unable to move out of the village and face immense hardships.
Muhammad Asif, a local resident said that the Thajal-Churanda road link is closed for the last four months. He said due to the closure of the road link, the residents of several villages including Churanda, Thajal, Batgra and several other villages are disconnected from the rest of the Kashmir.
“Due to the blockage of the road, we are unable to access to the Baramulla district headquarter as well as Uri town. For health care, patients had to get medicine from the Uri town or had to visit better healthcare places like GMC Baramulla. However, following the road blockage, the transporters are unable to ply their vehicles,” he said.
Echoing same sentiments, a local social activist, Lal Hussain Kohli said the authorities must come to the rescue of the people as continuous road blockage is giving them tough time. He said despite appraising the higher officials of the issue, the debris had not been removed so far.
“The department of PMGSY is unable to deal with the frequent landslides in the area. Scores of roads in the upper reaches often witness same situation. However, the lack of prompt action by the officials of the PMGSY department often delays the road clearance,” said Kohli.
Meanwhile, the in-charge executive engineer, PMGSY, Muhammad Ayoub, said that around 80 percent road has been restored while rest of the blockage will be removed in a short time.
“Following landslides in the area, around 4 km had been already restored, while work on the 2 km road restoration is almost complete,” he said.