Uri residents demand restoration of blocked road

The aggravated residents said that following the continuous closure of the road link scores of locals here are unable to move out of the village and face immense hardships.

Muhammad Asif, a local resident said that the Thajal-Churanda road link is closed for the last four months. He said due to the closure of the road link, the residents of several villages including Churanda, Thajal, Batgra and several other villages are disconnected from the rest of the Kashmir.