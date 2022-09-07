Uri residents seek addition of left out spots in tourist village list

Srinagar, Sep 7: Inhabitants of border town Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla said that many areas have been left out of the tourist village list that was announced recently by the government.
On September 1, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mission Youth J&K notified around 180 villages as tourist villages under the Tourist Villages Development Program from across J&K.
Out of these villages only four villages were notified as tourist villages in Uri which residents said is the injustice with the people of the area.
The four villages are Mohra, Salamabad, Boniyar and Limbar.
“I am confused to see the list of the tourist villages as most of the names from this border town have been dropped. The spots like Chatti Padshai, Nambla waterfall and Baba Fareed deserved to be in the list as huge tourists visit here,” said Shabir Ahmad Naik, sarpanch of Garkote village.
Farooq Ahmad Beigh, a resident of Gingal said that authorities have forgotten to add the name of Bosiyan in this list.
“It is such a beautiful place that you can call it another Gulmarg. In fact, officials from Uri and Baramulla have visited this spot a number of times but still this is not in the list,” he said.
“The spot like Kandi is very popular among local tourists and is known for trekking. A lot of youngsters keep visiting there. But we didn’t find its mention in the list,” said Mohd Haneef Chachi, a local of Garkote village.
Kabeer Banday, a local of Nambla village said, “Rustum (Dhana) became popular after ceasefire agreement between both the countries as it falls along LoC. But it too has been neglected.”
“The historic Lagama area which is well known for having a Pandov temple and huge Hindu population is also not in the list,” he added.