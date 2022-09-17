Uri villagers miffed over receiving contaminated water

Baramulla: The residents of Sultan Dhaki in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district have accused the department of Jal Shakti of supplying them unsafe drinking water.

A group of local residents on Thursday met Baramulla Deputy Commissioner and appraised the official about the bad condition of water supplied to the local residents.

The visiting group leader Molvi Safeer Mir while talking to Greater Kashmir said that the drinking water needs of the village are being fulfilled from a stream, water source of which is a neighbouring hill.