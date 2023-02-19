Uri’s Garkote residents hold plantation drive

According to locals, various fruit plants were planted near the Zulfiqar view point, Garkote.

Maqsood stressed on the locals of the village to plant more and more trees and plants so as to save the environment.

“2023 plantation drive has started in sub-division Uri. We have taken an initiative and we request others to come forward and plant the trees too. We need to understand that we are incomplete without the green cover around us,” he said adding, “This drive will continue in future as well.”