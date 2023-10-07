Urs at Charar-e-Sharief | Farooq Andrabi greets people

Srinagar, Oct 7: Senior Apni Party leader and Media Advisor Farooq Andrabi extended greetings to the people on the commencement of the annual Urs at the revered shrine of Hazrat Sheikh Noor-ud-din Noorani—Sheikh-ul-Alam (RA), in central Kashmir’s Budgam district. In his message, Andrabi said, “The annual Urs days have begun at the revered shrine of Sheikh-ul-Alam at Charar-e-Sharief with religious fervour. On this auspicious occasion, I extend my heartfelt greetings to the people, especially the devoted followers of Sheikh-ul-Alam. May this sacred event usher in peace and harmony for Jammu and Kashmir and prosperity for its inhabitants.”
He appealed to the authorities to ensure all the arrangements for the smooth conduct of the annual Urs at Charar-e-Sharief.
He said, “The administration must ensure all the required facilities for the people who are coming to pay obeisance at the revered shrine of Hazrat Sheikh Noor-ud-din Noorani. The concerned departments must make sure that the town receives uninterrupted water and electricity supplies during the Urs days. Also, proper sanitation arrangements must be put in place to maintain cleanliness and hygiene around the sacred site.”