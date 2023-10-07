Urs at Charar-e-Sharief | Farooq Andrabi greets people

He appealed to the authorities to ensure all the arrangements for the smooth conduct of the annual Urs at Charar-e-Sharief.

He said, “The administration must ensure all the required facilities for the people who are coming to pay obeisance at the revered shrine of Hazrat Sheikh Noor-ud-din Noorani. The concerned departments must make sure that the town receives uninterrupted water and electricity supplies during the Urs days. Also, proper sanitation arrangements must be put in place to maintain cleanliness and hygiene around the sacred site.”