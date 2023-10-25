Urs observance of Hazrat Syed Hussain Simnani (RA) | Dr Farooq, Omar Abdullah greet people

Party President while greeting the people said that the valley of Kashmir has the privilege of being the abode of saints and sages. “Ours is a society that has absorbed the cherished values of brotherhood and god consciousness from such great men. The need of the hour is to imbue their teaching in our day to day lives. The young generation in particular has to make it a point to read about such personalities,” he said.

Party Vice President Omar Abdullah in his greetings message said, "Hazrat Simnani's (RA) message of kindness and selflessness needs to be emulated in every aspect of life and his legacy will continue to form the bedrock of our rich cultural and spiritual inheritance. I pray that the auspicious day acts as a harbinger of peace, prosperity and brotherhood in Kashmir."