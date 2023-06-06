Urs of Hazrat Baba Nizam-ud-Din Qayanwi Naqshbandi (RA)

Omar Abdullah in his message said, “The Urs reunites the people from diverse faiths and builds the bonds of friendship among them. The influence of the teaching of Sufis like Hazrat Nizam ud Din Qayanwi Sahib ( RA) based on Syncretic values, and universal brotherhood has created an enduring impact on Kashmir,” he said adding, “I pray that the auspicious day acts as harbinger of peace in the entire region.”