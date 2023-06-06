Urs of Hazrat Baba Nizam-ud-Din Qayanwi Naqshbandi (RA)

Srinagar, June 6 : National Conference President and MP from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Tuesday greeted people on the Annual 131th Urs Observance of Hazrat Baba Nizam-ud-Din Qayanwi Naqshbandi (RA) to be observed at his revered Shrine in Baba Nagri Kangan on June 7 and 8.
In his message, Dr Farooq said, “Baba Ji's thoughts have moulded the minds of people for more than a century, establishing a culture of utmost religious toleration, brotherhood, compassion with an abiding faith in the omnipresence of God and profound love for the Holy Messenger (SAW). On the Urs, I extend my warm wishes to people, hoping the day increases prospects of peace & prosperity in the region.”
Omar Abdullah in his message said, “The Urs reunites the people from diverse faiths and builds the bonds of friendship among them. The influence of the teaching of Sufis like Hazrat Nizam ud Din Qayanwi Sahib ( RA) based on Syncretic values, and universal brotherhood has created an enduring impact on Kashmir,” he said adding, “I pray that the auspicious day acts as harbinger of peace in the entire region.”