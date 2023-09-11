Urs of Hazrat Sheikh Hamza Makhhoom Sahib (RA) | Altaf Bukhari extends greetings

In his message, Apni Party leader said, "On the auspicious occasion of the annual Urs of Hazrat Sultan-ul-Arifeen, I extend my greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, especially the devotees of the Sufi saint who has been in the hearts of Kashmiris for centuries, as he spent his entire life spreading the teachings of Islam and spirituality." His shrine, in the Valley, is an epicentre of spiritual enlightenment."

Bukhari appealed to the devotees, who are thronging at Makhdoom Sahib’s shrine to pay obeisance these days, to pray for the peace and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir.