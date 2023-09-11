Urs of Hazrat Sheikh Hamza Makhhoom Sahib (RA) | Altaf Bukhari extends greetings

Srinagar, Sep 11: Apni Party President, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, on Monday, extended greetings to the people on the revered occasion of the annual Urs observation of Hazrat Sultan-ul-Arifeen, Sheikh Hamzah Makhdoom Sahib (RA).
In his message, Apni Party leader said, "On the auspicious occasion of the annual Urs of Hazrat Sultan-ul-Arifeen, I extend my greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, especially the devotees of the Sufi saint who has been in the hearts of Kashmiris for centuries, as he spent his entire life spreading the teachings of Islam and spirituality." His shrine, in the Valley, is an epicentre of spiritual enlightenment."
Bukhari appealed to the devotees, who are thronging at Makhdoom Sahib’s shrine to pay obeisance these days, to pray for the peace and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir.
The Apni Party President urged the administration to make adequate arrangements for the smooth and peaceful conduct of Urs Mubarak and ensure all the required facilities for the devotees. He said, “The concerned departments must ensure the availability of potable water, uninterrupted power supply, as well as transportation and parking facilities for the devotees.”