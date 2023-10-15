Urs of Hazrat Sheikh Syed Abdul Qadir Jeelani (RA) | Sagar seeks proper arrangements

NC leader impressed upon the administration to ensure uninterrupted power supply, steady water deliverance to the shrines and adjoining areas in view of the forthcoming Urs observance days.

Sagar further impressed upon the district and divisional administration to assure all support to the caretaker of Dastagir Sahib Shrines at Khanyar and Saraibala. “Transport and parking, sanitation and first aid during the Urs observance at the shrine should also be cared for by district and divisional administration,” he said.