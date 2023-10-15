Urs of Hazrat Sheikh Syed Abdul Qadir Jeelani (RA) | Sagar seeks proper arrangements

Srinagar, Oct 15: National Conference General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar on Sunday sought proper arrangements for devotees during the ongoing Urs observance days of Hazrat Sheikh Syed Abdul Qadir Jeelani (RA).
In a statement, Sagar impressed upon the divisional and district administration to make all possible arrangements for the forthcoming Urs. “At the very onset of Rabi Ul Sani month of Islamic calendar, which is associated with the auspicious Urs observance days of Sheikh Syed Abdul Qadir Jeelani (RA), I greet people, hoping the day increases prospects of peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir. I expect a well synchronised effort by the administration and the caretakers of the Dastagir Sahib Shrines at Khanyar, Sarai bala and Rehbab Sahib during the Urs day,”he said.
NC leader impressed upon the administration to ensure uninterrupted power supply, steady water deliverance to the shrines and adjoining areas in view of the forthcoming Urs observance days.
Sagar further impressed upon the district and divisional administration to assure all support to the caretaker of Dastagir Sahib Shrines at Khanyar and Saraibala. “Transport and parking, sanitation and first aid during the Urs observance at the shrine should also be cared for by district and divisional administration,” he said.