Urs of Hazrat Syed Janbaz Wali (RA) celebrated with religious fervour

Baramulla, Oct 13: The 605th annual Urs of Hazrat Syed Janbaz Wali (RA) was celebrated today with great devotion and religious fervour at the Syed Janbaz Wali shrine in Khanpora, Baramulla on Friday.
The devotees, including men and women gathered at the shrine to have a glimpse of the holy relic after the prayers.
Khanpora, where the shrine is located, has become a central hub for the celebration of the Urs of Syed Janbaz Wali.
The atmosphere was filled with festivity as locals prepared delicious dishes, including the traditional Kashmiri cuisine “Wazwan” to mark the occasion.
The history of Syed Janbaz Wali is deeply rooted in the region's heritage. Originally hailing from Isfahan, Iran, he first settled in Nowshehra, Srinagar.
Later, he and his companions relocated to Jambazpora in Baramulla, and eventually made Khanpora their permanent home, where the shrine now stands as a symbol of devotion.
Thousands of people flocked to the shrine on this special day, seeking blessings and spiritual solace. However, despite assurances from the Baramulla district administration that power supply would be maintained, the local residents were dismayed by frequent power cuts.
“The power cuts have disappointed the locals here. Despite the claims of the Baramulla district administration that on the Urs of the sufi saint, Syed Janbaz Wali (RA), round the clock electricity will be made available, however, the occasion was marked with the worst power cuts leaving the devotees in anguish,” said Muhammad Ishfaq, a local resident of Khanpora Baramulla.