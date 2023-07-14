Urs of Hazrat Umar Farooq (RA) | Sagar seeks amenities for devotees

Srinagar, July 14: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar on Friday sought effective amenities and arrangements at the Dargah Hazratbal shrine during the forthcoming Urs of the companion of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) Hazrat Umar Farooq (RA).
In a statement, he implored upon the CEO and Secretary J&K Wakf Board and various stakeholder departments to converge their efforts for ensuring hassle free Urs. Sagar asked the government to direct PDD and PWD for ensuring uninterrupted power and water supplies in and around the shrine. He also called for having flying squads of SMC, PDD and PWD around the shrine and its adjacent areas to inspect public facilities available there.