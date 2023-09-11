Urs of Makhdoom Sahib (RA) | Farooq, Omar greet people on Urs

While greeting people, Dr Farooq said, “Kashmir’s contribution to Sufi mysticism in immense and great polymaths like Hazrat Sultan Ul Arifeen with unrivalled spiritual standing nurtured it from time to time. These great men were people of great devotion, selflessness and austerity.”

He added that Hazrat Mehboobul Alam (RA) belonged to the same tribe of great men, who took immense pains to guide the footsteps of Kashmiris towards righteousness by leading them with self-example. “On this auspicious eve, I pay my earnest and rich tributes to this great son of soil Hazrat Sultan Ul Arifeen (RA) and pray to Almighty Allah that the day acts as a harbinger of peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir. The youth of today and the coming generations have a lot to imbibe from the teachings of such great men. Urs observances like these resuscitate this mainstream cultural identity of ours which has guided us all, and our past generations bound them together with unity and companionship during the worst of times. I hope this auspicious Urs renews and strengthens the bonds of brotherhood between different sections of people in JK,” he said.