Urs of Makhdoom Sahib (RA) | Farooq, Omar greet people on Urs

Srinagar, Sep 10 : The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Party President, Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah have greeted people on the Annual Urs Observance of Mehboobul Alam, Sultan Ul Arifeen Sheikh Hamzah Maqdoomi (RA), hoping the day increases the prospects of peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.
While greeting people, Dr Farooq said, “Kashmir’s contribution to Sufi mysticism in immense and great polymaths like Hazrat Sultan Ul Arifeen with unrivalled spiritual standing nurtured it from time to time. These great men were people of great devotion, selflessness and austerity.”
He added that Hazrat Mehboobul Alam (RA) belonged to the same tribe of great men, who took immense pains to guide the footsteps of Kashmiris towards righteousness by leading them with self-example. “On this auspicious eve, I pay my earnest and rich tributes to this great son of soil Hazrat Sultan Ul Arifeen (RA) and pray to Almighty Allah that the day acts as a harbinger of peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir. The youth of today and the coming generations have a lot to imbibe from the teachings of such great men. Urs observances like these resuscitate this mainstream cultural identity of ours which has guided us all, and our past generations bound them together with unity and companionship during the worst of times. I hope this auspicious Urs renews and strengthens the bonds of brotherhood between different sections of people in JK,” he said.
While greeting people, Omar Abdullah said the shrine of Hazrat Maqdoom Sahib (RA) is an epicentre of faith for scores of people across Kashmir. He said the influence of such great men as Maqdoom Sahib (RA) on the cultural and social life of Kashmir was immense. “He watered the sacred mission of serving humanity. His mission was to offer succour and solace to the suffering masses of Kashmir. He encouraged people to live a life of piety and discipline and stressed that the real devotion of the Almighty was in the service of suffering man. The great saint exhorted people to overcome pride, anger, greed, lust, and excessive involvement in worldly affairs. He had attained the highest stages of spiritual refinement, awakening of self. May the Almighty’s grace be on us and the coming generations of ours; the need of the hour is to imbue teachings of such noble and pious men as Hazrat Maqdoom Sahib (RA),” he said.