Urs of Mir Baba Hyder (RA) to commence on July 27

Ganderbal, July 19: The sacred occasion of Urs Mubarak of Hazrat Mir Baba Hyder (RA) is scheduled to be celebrated in Tullamulla on the 27th of this month.
With the significant event drawing near, the authorities are making extensive preparations, and a main shab-e-khawani is set to be performed on 26th July (7th Muharram). Typically, the celebration spans a week from the first day of Muharram (20th July) as devotees gather to pay homage to the revered saint.
To ensure a smooth and comfortable experience for all pilgrims participating in this holy occasion, a crucial meeting was convened, presided over by Chairperson, District Development Council (DDC) Ganderbal, Nuzhat Ishfaq.
The meeting was attended by ADDC Ganderbal Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani, Ex-MLA Ishfaq Jabbar, officers from the Wakf Board, and other officials, graced the gathering.
During the meeting, DDC Chairperson Nuzhat Ishfaq issued several instructions, underlining the importance of providing all necessary facilities for the pilgrims.
A key focus of the discussions was to ensure uninterrupted power supply throughout the celebrations and the power department was directed to ensure continuous electricity to the holy shrine and its surroundings.
In the quest to maintain impeccable hygiene around the revered shrine, the municipality department received instructions to deploy sufficient employees to ensure cleanliness and proper maintenance of toilets, with the use of suckers to remove waste material efficiently.