Urs of Mir Baba Hyder (RA) to commence on July 27

With the significant event drawing near, the authorities are making extensive preparations, and a main shab-e-khawani is set to be performed on 26th July (7th Muharram). Typically, the celebration spans a week from the first day of Muharram (20th July) as devotees gather to pay homage to the revered saint.

To ensure a smooth and comfortable experience for all pilgrims participating in this holy occasion, a crucial meeting was convened, presided over by Chairperson, District Development Council (DDC) Ganderbal, Nuzhat Ishfaq.