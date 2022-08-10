Urs of Sufi saint Nanga-Baji concludes in Bandipora

Bandipora : The Urs of Sufi saint, Syed Rasool Mashadi popularly known as Nanga Baji concluded with greater religious fervour at Malangam village of north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Wednesday.

The Urs lasts annually for seven days, from August 4 to 10 . During the Urs, religious supplications are held while scholars of the Sufi order from both the country and outside pay obscene and also deliver sermons.

"This year the gathering during the Urs was more than it was witnessed in recent years as the three years including COVID-19 restricted people from visiting the shrine," Syed Shafat Kazmi, one of the family members of the saint said.