Urs of Syed Abdul Qadir Jeelani (RA) | 11-day special prayers begin at Bandipora shrine

Bandipora, Oct 16: The annual Urs of Sufi saint Hazrat Sheikh Syed Abdul Qadir Jeelani (RA), popularly known as Peer Dastgeer Sahib (RA), began on Monday at various shrines across Kashmir and the world.

One of the prominent shrines where the Urs is being observed is located at ward no 2 in the Bandipora district of north Kashmir.