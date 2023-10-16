Urs of Syed Abdul Qadir Jeelani (RA) | 11-day special prayers begin at Bandipora shrine

Bandipora, Oct 16: The annual Urs of Sufi saint Hazrat Sheikh Syed Abdul Qadir Jeelani (RA), popularly known as Peer Dastgeer Sahib (RA), began on Monday at various shrines across Kashmir and the world.
One of the prominent shrines where the Urs is being observed is located at ward no 2 in the Bandipora district of north Kashmir.
Devotees recite verses from the Quran and offer prayers after every Asar prayer till Magrib at the shrine.
The Sajjada Nasheen, Mubashir Nazki, the son of Kashmiri poet, scholar, and mystic, late Rahid Nazki said the shrine welcomes devotees from all over Kashmir and they feel elated to host them for the love and respect for the Sufi saint.
Following the special prayers and “Tasbihaat and Khatmaat” for 11 days, a holy relic believed to be from the beard of the saint is displayed to the devotees. The relic is shown to the public for three days and on the last Friday of the month.