Urs of Syed Qamar-u-Din Bukhari (RA) observed

Ganderbal, Aug 29: The annual Urs of Hazrat Qamar-u-Din Bukhari (RA) is being observed in Reshipora, Saloora area of Ganderbal with much enthusiasm and religious fervour.
Thousands of people paid obeisance and participated in the Urs for which the District Administration has made elaborated arrangements.
The special attractions in the Urs are a day-long sufi music programme, a gymnastics show, and a range of fresh food stalls. The areas enroute to the shrine have been decorated.
The administration has made arrangements for holding an exhibition by setting up various stalls, cultural events, and Naat competitions during the Urs days.
While reviving the cultural aspect of the festival, a cultural programme was performed by the artists at Qamaria Ground.
In lieu of the Urs, different departments have installed stalls showcasing a variety of products and technologies developed in the field of agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, fisheries, agro-forestry, agri-engineering, and other related fields during which various welfare schemes and programmes would also be highlighted.