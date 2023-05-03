Urs Sharief at Syed Abad Soiteng

Srinagar, May 3: The annual Urs Sharief of Hazarat Syed Ali Murad Bukhari Sahib (RA) at Syed Abad Soiteng here will be celebrated with religious fervor on May 7 this year.
Abdul Ahad Wani, chairman of the local committee said: "the Intizamia Astan Aliya committee has made all agreements for the Urs. He said that special prayers will be held from Asr prayers to Magrib prayers on May 7.
The Intizamia committee has urged the district administration to direct relevant agencies to provide uninterrupted water and power supply in the area for the convenience of devotees.
Meanwhile, District Development Chairman Srinagar Malik Aftab has issued directions to concerned departments to provide all necessary facilities to avoid any inconvenience to devotees.