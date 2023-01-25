US FDA’s proposal for annual Covid-19 vaccine reasonable: DAK

Srinagar, Jan 25: With US Food and Drug Administration’s proposal for annual Covid-19 vaccine, Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Wednesday termed the move reasonable.

“Shifting the strategy from multiple Covid-19 vaccine boosters to once a year shot makes lot of sense,” said DAK President and influenza expert, Dr Nisar ul Hassan.

Dr Hassan said as per the recommendations, people may need yearly Covid shots as they do for the flu.

“Most individuals may only need to receive one dose of Covid-19 vaccine. However elderly, immunocompromised and children 2 years or younger may need 2 shots,” he said.