US group publishes CUK faculty member’s book

With comprehensive and in-depth coverage of the subject, he said the book is a key resource for practicing professionals who wish to better understand key concepts in the field and seamlessly harness them in a myriad of applications across many different industries. Dr. Sultan’s research interests are the rare earth transition metal oxide systems, characterized by electric, transport, dielectric, magnetic and X-ray measurements as well as by a variety of microscopy and spectroscopy techniques.

Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad, Shah, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, Dean School of Physical and Chemical Sciences, Prof. Wali Muhammad Shah congratulated Dr. Khalid Sultan for achieving the feat.