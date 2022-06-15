US group publishes CUK faculty member’s book

Ganderbal: Dr. Khalid Sultan, Assistant Professor, Department of Physics, Central University of Kashmir (CUK), has published a ‘high impact’ single author book “Practical Guide to Materials Characterization,” in Wiley Publishing house USA.
“The book focuses on the most widely used experimental approaches for structural, morphological, and spectroscopic characterization of materials, providing background insights on the correct usage of the respective techniques, and the interpretation of the results,” Dr. Khalid Sultan said.
With comprehensive and in-depth coverage of the subject, he said the book is a key resource for practicing professionals who wish to better understand key concepts in the field and seamlessly harness them in a myriad of applications across many different industries. Dr. Sultan’s research interests are the rare earth transition metal oxide systems, characterized by electric, transport, dielectric, magnetic and X-ray measurements as well as by a variety of microscopy and spectroscopy techniques.
Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad, Shah, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, Dean School of Physical and Chemical Sciences, Prof. Wali Muhammad Shah congratulated Dr. Khalid Sultan for achieving the feat.