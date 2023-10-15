Use of bleaching powder in nallah Sindh damaging aquatic life

Ganderbal, Oct 15: The use of bleaching powder for illegal fishing in the nallah Sindh here in Ganderbal district is severely affecting the aquatic life in it.
In the recent past, several such incidents were seen when miscreants used bleaching powder to catch fish in different areas of the Ganderbal district.
This illegal practice of fishing is going on in various areas particularly from Wayil to Sonamarg stretch where some people are using bleaching powder to kill the fish.
The nallah Sindh is the natural habitat of trout and various other fish.
Bleaching powder means Calcium hypochlorite which is widely used for water treatment and as a bleaching agent.
Consuming fish killed with bleaching powder can be harmful to human health.
Along with fish, bleaching powder enters the body of the consumers, resulting in health problems, health experts said.
“It is unlawful to put bleaching powder in flowing river water as it kills aquatic life on a large scale. The government should take action to stop this,” Raja Parvaiz, a local said.
Locals said that the use of chemicals for killing fish was causing extensive damage to the ecology and habitat of the trout fish in Sindh.
In a recent such incident, a large number of fish died after some miscreants used bleaching powder near the Sumbal area.
In another incident, several fish were found dead near the Hayan area of Kangan along Sindh.
"People are also using bleaching powder to kill the fish which is proving disastrous for the water bodies. The fish production in Sindh has decreased alarmingly due to the excessive use of chemicals,” a local said.
"As the flow of water is comparatively less, miscreants are using bleaching powder and other means for fishing in the nallah Sindh and the Fisheries Department is not visible," said another local.
The locals said that the bleaching powder is mostly available with the PHE Department, however, it was surprising that these miscreants were managing to get the chemical powder.
“By using these illegal means to catch the fish, miscreants not only violate the norms but are playing with the lives of humans and animals by polluting water," he said.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Assistant Director Fisheries, Ganderbal, Salman Rouf assured action against the miscreants involved in the illegal practice of killing fish.
“Our field staff is on the job to stop this illegal practice and I assure you that anyone found involved in this illegal practice will be dealt with under the law,” Rouf said. “We have directed our field staff to check and stop this illegal practice of fishing in nallah Sindh or anywhere. Whosoever will be found indulging in this illegal practice will be taken to task.”
About the recent incidents, he said that they had already taken action, and an inquiry had been initiated while the Police had been requested to trace out the miscreants involved.