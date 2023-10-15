Use of bleaching powder in nallah Sindh damaging aquatic life

In the recent past, several such incidents were seen when miscreants used bleaching powder to catch fish in different areas of the Ganderbal district.

This illegal practice of fishing is going on in various areas particularly from Wayil to Sonamarg stretch where some people are using bleaching powder to kill the fish.

The nallah Sindh is the natural habitat of trout and various other fish.

Bleaching powder means Calcium hypochlorite which is widely used for water treatment and as a bleaching agent.