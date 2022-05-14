Use of force against KPs unwarranted: Hakeem Yaseen

Srinagar, May 14: Chairman People's Democratic Front( PDF) and former Minister Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen has strongly condemnedthe killing of civilians including Rahul Bhat, a revenue department employee , by unidentified gunmen.
He has equally condemned use of teargas shells and lathi-charge against Kashmiri Pandits who were protesting and voicing their concern over the killing of their colleague .
In a statement issued on Saturday , Hakeem Yaseen has urged the government to immediately identify the killers of Rahul Bhat and punish the guilty as per the rule of law so as to install sense of security and safety among the minority community in Kashmir. He said killing of Rahul Bhat has sent shock waves among the peace loving people of Kashmir adding that no stone should be left unturned to create a congenial atmosphere.