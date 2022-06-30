Use school infrastructure judiciously: SED

Srinagar: The J&K School Education Department (SED) Thursday issued strict instructions for judicious use of school infrastructure noting that various schools were not utilising the school buildings and rooms properly.

The SED received complaints about mismanagement in utilisation of school infrastructure following the inspections of schools by various officers of the department.

“It was observed during various field visits and also came to the notice of the Administrative Department that various schools are not utilising the buildings and rooms judiciously,” reads an official communication addressed to Director School Education Kashmir and Jammu divisions.