Use school infrastructure judiciously: SED

Srinagar: The J&K School Education Department (SED) Thursday issued strict instructions for judicious use of school infrastructure noting that various schools were not utilising the school buildings and rooms properly.
The SED received complaints about mismanagement in utilisation of school infrastructure following the inspections of schools by various officers of the department.
“It was observed during various field visits and also came to the notice of the Administrative Department that various schools are not utilising the buildings and rooms judiciously,” reads an official communication addressed to Director School Education Kashmir and Jammu divisions.
Besides the inspection reports, the SED has also received complaints from other quarters regarding the mismanagement of infrastructure in government schools.
“Some rooms are filled with unnecessary broken and un-repairable material on the pretext of store stock while certain classrooms are being utilised as staff rooms for junior and senior-cadre employees,” the official document reads.
The department has also observed that in some schools, some rooms were occupied with different sorts of equipment and utilised for keeping and installation of equipment of solar panels and other electronic gadgets.
“Moreover, some of the heads of institutions occupy the rooms of broader dimensions than their authorisation,” the document reads.
During the inspection of schools, it has also come to the fore that some schools were utilising more than one room for sports staff and other material.
“In certain institutions, this causes classroom shortage,” the document reads.
The department has expressed concern over the issue saying that it was a serious issue of mismanagement and misutilisation of government infrastructure which was meant for educating the pupil.
The Administrative Department has directed the directors of both the divisions to instruct all the heads of institutions to use the building infrastructure judiciously and properly with the main focus on the availability of a sufficient number of classrooms for the students.
“Any violation in this regard shall be dealt with strictly henceforth,” the document reads.
The SED earlier constituted special teams to monitor teaching-learning methodologies in government schools besides assessing the infrastructure available for the school children in the government-run institutions.
An official said that the Administrative Department was seriously working on the issue to ensure adequate classrooms were provided to students in schools.